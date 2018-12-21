President Trump Orders the Withdrawal of 7,000 Troops from Afghanistan

Now we know why Secretary Mattis resigned Thursday. He doesn’t want to oversee a withdrawal from Afghanistan. In his resignation letter, James Mattis cited differences with the President. Mattis referenced several conflicts with Trump in his resignation letter, including Trump’s lack of support for American alliances in the Middle East and Afghanistan.
At that point, we were told 2,000 soldiers were being recalled from Syria. We now know 7,000 are to be recalled from Afghanistan, according to the Military Times.
The 2,000 leaving Syria will be stationed only six hours away. It’s not a catastrophe.
There are 14,000 troops in Afghanistan and losing half is significant.
The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the Trump administration’s request for an Afghanistan withdrawal Thursday night.
No timelines have been set.
The 2,000 soldiers in Syria assist local forces. The 14,000 in Afghanistan are split between counterterrorism operations against the Taliban and ISIS Afghan, ISIS in Iraq and Syria [Khorasan], and training local forces alongside their NATO counterparts.
This comes as NATO military advisers and American airpower are backing Afghan-led offensives to push back the Taliban and insurgents.
The White House is looking to talks with the terrorist Taliban.
AFGHANISTAN CAN’T STAND
Last month, in a nomination hearing to take over U.S. Central Command, Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., the nominee to lead CENTCOM, said terrorist groups in the country still represented a credible threat to the American homeland. He added that despite years of training from coalition troops, local security forces still did not have the ability to defend the Afghan government without assistance.
“They’re not there yet,” he said. “If we left precipitously right now, they would not be able to successfully defend their country.”
Some fear we are ceding the region to Russia, Iran, and the terrorists. On the other hand, how long are we going to stay there and watch our soldiers come home in body bags after being killed by the very people they are training? The President doesn’t think the people in the region want us there or appreciate our efforts.
The President ran on getting us out of these wars and he does his best to fulfill his campaign promises.
The real mystery is why the Democrats are upset. The Pelosi-Schumer team is “shaken”. Why? They call the wars in the Middle East illegal. They’re the interventionists now? It’s so confusing.
Give me a break…Do not think Russia is in any hurry to go down the Afghan road again…and as for being a direct threat to the US who are you trying to convince…the only threat Afghanistan poses, as do ALL Islamic countries, is to itself. Once the rest of the world smartens up and severely restrict and reverse migration, the main “terrorist” problems will be solved…as we are dealing with an ideology that is even more suffocating than communism and rooted in the ignorance of the “Dark Age” in which it cut its’ “eye teeth”……
If they really believed these Islamists pose a threat to the US (clearly they do) they wouldn’t let them pour into the US. They are not concerned with our safety. They are there for other reasons.
Give ’em tons ‘o small arms, especially shotguns, and let ’em defend themselves.
“including Trump’s lack of support for American alliances in the Middle East and Afghanistan.”
You mean the alliances which are hostile to Israel and were fully behind Iran. The terrain alone makes Afghanistan a near impossible task, apart from using a tactical nuclear weapon. How would these alliances react to That. We’ve learned in all these theaters that the locals are simply incompetent and not up to the task. They do not have the “fighting spirit” which is what is needed. That spirit comes from a loyalty that exceeds any fear.
I suspect many of our problems in these countries resulted from promoting and exporting our form of democracy. These nations haven’t a history that can nurture this type of society. When Bush decided to abruptly organize and establish a western system into lands that never aspired to it, he made the colossal mistake of a lifetime. Our men and women are the “beneficiaries” of that mistake. Even a schmuck like me could see the end result. It was bin Laden himself who clued us in. If one listened to the Iraqi’s about our involvement they were appreciative but soon became irritated at our interference. We stayed and stayed on.
So why should we have our men spending up to a dozen deployments for a never-ending war. It’s not only the loss of life but the permanent disabilities from minor to quadriplegic. I recall watching C-Span at Walter Reed with those returning from the Iraq war. It has been said the military will try to avoid wars but this new breed seems hell bent on continuous wars. But these days there’s a lot of money in the war machine. Nowadays those who leave can gain lucrative jobs in the military industrial complex. It’s not like we can’t re-enter the theater of operations in the future. If we can decimate ISIS in such order we can do so again if the need arises.