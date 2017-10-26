President Trump Personally Lifted the Gag Order on the Informant

What does it say about the DoJ and FBI if the President of the United States had to lift the gag order on the informant who claims to have vital information about the Russian scheme to bribe their way into control of 20% of U.S. Uranium?

Source tells @FoxNews that @realDonaldTrump himself gave the order to the DOJ to life the gag order on Uranium One confidential informant — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 26, 2017

The action comes a day after courageous California Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, announced an investigation into the matter and any role then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton played in the deal.

“As of tonight, the Department of Justice has authorized the informant to disclose to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as one member of each of their staffs, any information or documents he has concerning alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market,” Justice spokesman Ian Prior said.

The informant has intimate knowledge of the Russian scheme to control our Uranium.

A separate investigation concerning the Russia dossier also promises to be explosive.

Fusion GPS hired Steele to do opposition research on then-candidate Donald Trump. As part of the second contract, Steele was hired [the first contract was by a Republican]. Fusion GPS has ties to Russia, having worked on their behalf to fight the Magniztky Act.

The committee is seeking Fusion GPS’s bank records to fully understand what has taken place.

Fusion GPS has been uncooperative every step of the way.

A recent letter indicates that the Clinton campaign and the DNC paid for the research but Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, and Debbie Wassermann-Schultz have all denied any knowledge of the dossier or the money they used to pay for it.

Mark Stewart, general counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, testified three days ago that Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier, has been working as a contractor for the FBI for years.

The FBI has been contracting out to a potentially compromised individual apparently – a foreign spy. Why isn’t the FBI using their own people to investigate? They use foreign spies close the Kremlin to do their work? I guess there is a lot we don’t understand.