President Trump Puts Out a Brilliant Video on the Border Crisis

President Trump tweeted a brilliant video about the crisis at the border and it shows Schumer up for the lying hypocrite he is. It’s unlikely the media will notice it.

Watch:

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham warned that President Donald Trump’s time in office could effectively end if he fails to deliver on his promise of a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday, Graham said Trump must fight back against the Democrats who are denying him the money required for his contentious frontier fortification or face greatly diminished presidential influence.

The Democrats know that which is why they won’t give him the money. All they care about is ruining the President.

$87 BILLION IN REMITTANCES WENT OUT TO FOREIGN COUNTRIES

The foreigners, many of whom receive welfare of some type, are sending billions out of the country. According to the World Bank, in 2018, legal and illegal immigrants in the states funneled $33.7 billion to residents in Mexico. A total of $87 billion was funneled to the Caribbean and Latin America, according to BizPacReview.

Basically, that is 17 times more than President Trump wants to start building the wall.

Those remittances don’t begin to touch the taxpayer dollars Americans shell out to support illegal dependents.

THE BORDER AGENTS ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE VIOLENCE

The Chief Patrol Agent of San Diego explained the tear gas crisis at the border New Year’s Day.

He said the organizers were pushing women and children to go first as well over a hundred people stormed the border. The violence was extreme with the men throwing large rocks at agents.

The women and children were at a pretty good distance from the munitions when they were launched, contrary to the dishonest media reports.

2,000 A DAY

About 2,000 people a day are coming to the U.S.-Mexico border and 65 percent of them are children traveling alone. Many are very young. The only way this is going to stop is if policies are changed and physical security such as a wall is built.

DEMOCRATS WON’T NEGOTIATE

The Democrats won’t negotiate. They have made a border crisis into a political issue. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer go out to the press and lie.

The press for their part knows they are lying and don’t question them.