President Trump Rejects Spending Bill, Demands Border Security

By
S.Noble
-
0

President Trump refused to sign the spending bill until there is border security. Republicans agree and are going back to the drawing board to rewrite it.

Ryan said “We’re going to go back to the House and work with our members,” to add border security to the bill.

But what does he mean by border security? Bret Baier said Ryan and the President had a heated discussion.

Kevin McCarthy said they had a great discussion with the president, who said the bill the Senate sent him was just kicking the can down the road.

In another interesting note, yesterday Rush Limbaugh pleaded with the President to consider not signing the bill. Rush announced on his show today that the President got word to him that he won’t.

