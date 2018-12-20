President Trump Rejects Spending Bill, Demands Border Security

President Trump refused to sign the spending bill until there is border security. Republicans agree and are going back to the drawing board to rewrite it.

Ryan said “We’re going to go back to the House and work with our members,” to add border security to the bill.

But what does he mean by border security? Bret Baier said Ryan and the President had a heated discussion.

Kevin McCarthy said they had a great discussion with the president, who said the bill the Senate sent him was just kicking the can down the road.

WATCH: “We just had a very long productive meeting with the president. The president informed us that he will not sign the bill that came up from the senate last evening because of his legitimate concerns for border security,” Speaker Ryan says https://t.co/T1zLta3r86 pic.twitter.com/wPPndACTum — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 20, 2018

In another interesting note, yesterday Rush Limbaugh pleaded with the President to consider not signing the bill. Rush announced on his show today that the President got word to him that he won’t.

Readout from President Trump’s meeting with Republican House members: pic.twitter.com/QXGkHUrXhL — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 20, 2018