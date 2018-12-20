President Trump Rejects Spending Bill, Scalise Expects $$$ for Wall

President Trump refused to sign the spending bill until there is border security. Republicans agree and are going back to the drawing board.

Ryan said “We’re going to go back to the House and work with our members,” to add border security to the bill.

But what does he mean by border security? Bret Baier said Ryan and the President had a heated discussion.

Kevin McCarthy said they had a great discussion with the president, who said the bill the Senate sent him was just kicking the can down the road.

WATCH: “We just had a very long productive meeting with the president. The president informed us that he will not sign the bill that came up from the senate last evening because of his legitimate concerns for border security,” Speaker Ryan says https://t.co/T1zLta3r86 pic.twitter.com/wPPndACTum — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 20, 2018

Rep. Steve Scalise expects the House will not rewrite the bill and will add the $5 billion for the border wall.

Whip Scalise tells us he expects the short-term spending bill will come up AS IS and there will be an amendment to add $5 billion in border wall money and disaster relief. There is a STRONG chance the amendment could fail…no word what that would mean for the base CR. — Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) December 20, 2018

RYAN TOLD HOUSE TO RUN AGAINST THE PRESIDENT TO WIN

Ryan is not and never has been an ally of the President’s, if Louie Gohmert is to be believed.

It won’t come as a surprise that Ryan has been actively working against the President’s agenda, according to Rep. Gohmert.

The Texas Republican revealed Wednesday that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan advised GOP House members to run on a platform against President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

“Just a few weeks before the [2016] election, we were told by Paul, by our elected leaders that, gee, the only way we can keep the House majority is just all of us start running against the president,” Gohmert claimed during an interview on radio station WMAL “The Larry O’Connor Show.”

“Fortunately, we had enough people one after another on the call that pushed back so hard they backed off of that.”

This sounds about right, doesn’t it? Ryan is always wrong and he never wanted the wall.

OTHER NOTES

In another interesting note, yesterday Rush Limbaugh pleaded with the President to consider not signing the bill. Rush announced on his show today that the President got word to him that he won’t.

Sarah Sanders “we urgently need funding for border security, and that includes a wall.”

Readout from President Trump’s meeting with Republican House members: pic.twitter.com/QXGkHUrXhL — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 20, 2018

PRESIDENT TRUMP LIVE DISCUSSING THE FARM BILL, EXPECTED TO SPEAK ABOUT THE SPENDING BILL