President Trump Responds to DOJ/FBI Refusal to Release Spygate Docs

The president said the Inspector General is reviewing the documents to determine if the documents should be released.

He tweeted: I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release. Therefore, the Inspector General…..

… has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me – and everyone!

The Inspector General is Michael Horowitz, an official many people trust.

THE COUP THAT MIGHT NOT BE A COUP

Earlier this week, the DOJ/FBI said they were not releasing the documents the President ordered declassified.

These are the documents being slow-walked to Congress, which the Republican congressional investigators say they need to complete their probe. House Intel Committee Chair, Devin Nunes also says that it will also show the American people the Trump-Russia collusion probe is a fraud. Chairman Nunes believes there is exculpatory evidence in the redacted documents.

Documents already released which the DOJ/FBI said were too secret to be released turned out to simply be embarrassing to the agency.

This probe is tearing the country apart.

The DOJ and FBI officials have not turned these documents over to the congressional committees and would not immediately hand over the documents after the President ordered them declassified. They not only wouldn’t hand them over unredacted, but they also said they would review them “methodically” — again.

THE DOCUMENTS IN QUESTION

The documents include the FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page and the text messages among dirty dealers, Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, Bruce, and Nellie Ohr, Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, and Peter Strzok.

Trump also ordered the declassification of FBI notes from interviews used in connection with the Page FISAs as well as notes from interviews with Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official who met numerous times with Christopher Steele, the author of the anti-Trump dossier.

Trump also ordered the declassification of FBI notes from interviews used in connection with the Page FISAs as well as notes from interviews with Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official who met numerous times with Christopher Steele, the author of the anti-Trump dossier.