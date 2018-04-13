President Trump Responds to Sanctimonious Scandalmonger James Comey

President Trump responded to James Comey’s gossip-memoir which many find unbefitting a former FBI Director.

The former FBI Director wallowed in petty comments, launched vicious ad hominem attacks, and did his best to damage the President’s marriage. Comey based his assessment on three brief meetings or less.

Comey has made a fool of himself with his narcissistic, sanctimonious and self-serving attacks.

The President jumped in with a truth bomb Friday, calling him out as a liar, leaker, and an “untruthful slimeball”.

The President wrote in two tweets Friday morning: James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and untruthful slimeball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!

One of our writers Judyann Joyner believes it was pre-planned. She writes:

“This entire thing WAS A SET UP. First, Rosenstein writes a letter recommending the president fire Comey. Within just days, Comey leaks to the press and bang, Rosenstein appoints a special counsel to investigate the president. And Rosenstein unleashed a junk yard dog tasked with taking down a president.”

Is it time to fire Rosenstein?