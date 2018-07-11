President Trump Rocks! Gives Germany Hell for Investing Heavily in Russia

I never did give anybody hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell.” ~ Harry S. Truman”

Trump was great at NATO today but you wouldn’t know it from the media reports. While the U.S. left and the EU socialists look down on President Trump, mocking him, Trump’s popularity ratings are higher than theirs. The President called out the EU, using Germany as a prime example of what’s wrong with NATO.

GERMANY IS INVESTING IN RUSSIA, NOT DEFENSE

As the White House reported today, President Trump delivered a clear message to America’s allies at NATO: The Transatlantic Alliance is too important not to invest in [pay the money for defense that they committed to].

While we sanction Russia, Merkel is sending Russia cash and plenty of it. Germany funnels money through a new direct pipeline with Russia.

The media and U.S. left won’t mock Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel. Yet, the money she pays them for gas goes directly to the Russian military.

What good is NATO if Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for gas and energy? Why are there only 5 out of 29 countries that have met their commitment? The U.S. is paying for Europe’s protection, then loses billions on Trade. Must pay 2% of GDP IMMEDIATELY, not by 2025. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

They aren’t investing as partners in NATO, not when Germany’s military shows up at a NATO exercise with broomsticks and pretends they’re weapons.

At least that’s what The Sun UK is reporting.

Nancy Pelosi outdid her own dumbest remarks today in a tweet:

She wrote in a tweet: “@realDonaldTrump’s brazen insults & denigration of one of America’s most steadfast allies, Germany, is an embarrassment. His behavior this morning is another profoundly disturbing signal that the President is more loyal to President Putin than to our NATO allies.

THREAD: @realDonaldTrump’s brazen insults & denigration of one of America’s most steadfast allies, Germany, is an embarrassment. His behavior this morning is another profoundly disturbing signal that the President is more loyal to President Putin than to our NATO allies. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 11, 2018

By her logic, Pelosi is saying that by Trump insisting Germany shouldn’t give money to Russia, he is helping Putin. Hmmm….is money a bad thing to give Putin then? Doesn’t he like cash?

Trump speaks the truth and Pelosi calls it an insult. So be it then.

Speaker Ryan sort of defended Trump but James Wood showed him up.

“NATO is indispensable. It’s as important today as it ever has been,” Ryan told reporters on Wednesday.

Then he added, “The president is right to point out that our NATO allies need to adhere to their commitments which is two percent of GDP for defense,” Ryan said. “Germany is the largest economy in the EU. Germany should be committing two percent to defense like they agreed to.”

He also told reporters he won’t criticize the President while he is overseas. So, he’ll bash him when he returns?

Reporters wanted Ryan to condemn the President for telling the truth about Germany being a “captive of Russia” for getting 60 to 70 percent of the gas and energy from Russia.

It’s good to hear someone tell the truth. We finally have an honest leader with courage, by that I mean actor James Woods.

JAMES WOODS SHOULD BE SPEAKER

Actor James Woods came out with a far stronger defense of the President and he did it just by telling the truth.

Talk about “fundamental transformation” of our nation. Trump is recasting America as the sovereign superpower of the world. He has done more of what he promised in a year and a half than any president in modern history. Merkel is a progressive chump. https://t.co/bz671iGsXy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 11, 2018

The article he linked to is from Breitbart and it’s titled, Trump Starts NATO Summit on Front Foot, Blasts Hypocritical Germany as ‘Captive of Russians’.

