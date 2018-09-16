President Trump Says This Should Be “Mandatory Watching”

On Sunday, President Donald J. Trump tweeted in all caps that Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo should be “mandatory watching” for anyone who wished to understand corruption in the government and the “Russian Hoax.”

After that, he retweeted a video featuring Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) captioned with the following quote: “I think full transparency is in order here.”

On the video, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Devin Nunes says the depositions taken by the committee should be declassified and released so that the American people can get a full picture of “the Russia gate fiasco.” He wants the documents released before the November elections.

Nunes’ comments about China are also interesting, but they can be seen here.

THERE WAS NO COLLUSION AS OF MAY 2017

Also interviewed on Sunday Morning Futures was Rep. Ratcliffe. He couldn’t say much about the testimony given by Lisa Page this past week, but he did note that Lisa Page confirmed there was no evidence of collusion as of May 2017 when the Special Counsel was appointed.

Lisa Page, the former FBI attorney involved in an illicit affair with top FBI agent Peter Strzok, appeared before Congress again last week for closed-door hearings. She verified a shocking point of fact.

She was questioned about a Peter Strzok text to her in which he said about the Russia collusion, “there’s no big there there.”

The text:

“Who gives a f*ck, one more A D (assistant director)…(versus) (a)n investigation leading to impeachment?” Strzok texted on May 18, according to Fox News.

He later texted: “…you and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”

According to her testimony, the text means what it sounds like. Tthe FBI had found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia at the time of Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel, Fox News reported.

“I think this represents that even as far as May 2017, we still couldn’t answer the question,” Page said.

Page was responding to Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas who wanted more information about that text.

In other words, there was no collusion even after the FBI conducted a counterintelligence investigation for 9 months or longer. The Special Counsel was appointed anyway.

At the same time, Jim Comey, the FBI director was fired. Perhaps they’re trying to pin a charge of obstruction on the President.

REP. RATCLIFFE CAN’T SAY MUCH

Rep. Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News that Peter Strzok, the lead counterintelligence investigator, had apparently found no collusion.

“I cannot provide the specifics of a confidential interview,” Ratcliffe said. “But I can say that Lisa Page left me with the impression, based on her own words, that the lead investigator of the Russian collusion case, Peter Strzok, had found no evidence of collusion after nearly a year.”