President Trump Spoke with Putin, Becomes a Meme

President Trump and President Putin spoke informally multiple times at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and our ridiculous media used the occasions to make memes out of the two riding shirtless on horseback to mimic a now iconic image of Putin and to accuse Trump of having a crush on Putin.

President Trump said he asked Russian President Putin twice if he meddled in U.S. elections and he answered twice that he did not. Trump also said Putin is very insulted by it, adding that is not good for our country. He suggested it’s time to move on.

“He said he didn’t meddle. He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Da Nang to Hanoi in Vietnam. Trump spoke to Putin three times on the sidelines of summit here, where the Russia meddling issue arose.

“Every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that,'” Trump said. “And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it.”

“I think he is very insulted by it,” Trump added.

His remarks came near the end of Trump’s marathon swing through Asia.

If Trump believes it, that says to us the President has seen no evidence of it. He does have the word of the intelligence agency political hacks who leak damaging information about him almost daily and who obviously want him gone.

On the plane afterwards, Trump brought up the collusion investigation.

“There was no collusion. Everybody knows there was no collusion,” Trump insisted. “I think it’s a shame that something like that could destroy a very important potential relationship between two countries that are really important countries.”

Hyperbolic CNN aka Clinton News Network portrayed that statement as one of almost uncontrolled anger. “Trump’s simmering anger over the Russia matter burst forth,” the author wrote.

He added he thought that Putin and he could “have the potential to have a very, very good relationship.”

Democrats and John McCain will have none of it.