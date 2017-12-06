President Trump Takes a Different Approach to Peace, Calls Jerusalem the Capital of Israel

Bill Clinton offered Yasar Arafat everything he asked for to get a peace agreement decades ago. Arafat ran from the deal. While Clinton said Jerusalem was the capital, he refused to acknowledge it. George Bush promised to name Jerusalem as the capital but he didn’t. President Trump is already being attacked today because he said the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

President Trump has decided to think out of the box and try a different approach instead of the one that hasn’t worked. Kowtowing to those who seek war has not worked. The U.S. has been pandering for decades. That appears to be over.

“When I came into office, I promised to look at the world’s challenges with open eyes and very fresh thinking,” the President said. “We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed strategies of the past. Old challenges demand new approaches. My announcement today marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.”

It will hurt the peace process critics say. That is absurd. If the Arabs wanted peace, they could have had all they wanted in the 1990s and chose to decline the offers Clinton made.

The Arab League has promised violence and their publicity departments will blame the President and the Israelis for it though they will be the only ones to blame.

The Arab League doesn’t even recognize the state of Israel. They never have, not since its inception in the 1940s. The League was founded in 1945 by the UN in the interest of peace. One of their first acts was to boycott Israeli goods in December 1945. In December 1946, they rejected the first proposed Palestine partition plan. Palestine had been the land of the Jews but there were many Arabs from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran and so on. It was like Belgium – with no identity. In October 1948, the League rejected the final partition plan.

On May 14,1948 the Israelis declared their independence and on the next day, the Secretary-General of the Arab League Azzam Pasha told a Cairo press conference that they will intervene to restore law and order. “This will be a war of extermination and a momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Mongolian massacres of the Crusades,” he said and the NY Times reported.

For 70 years, the hostility and the opposition continued through wars, boycotts, threats and UN resolutions. They’re in a perpetual state of war with Israel. Today, they will become violent because the US said what they’ve been saying for decades — Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

Tomorrow, it will be some other excuse.

There can be no peace. The idea of diplomacy doing it is absurd. It never works and it definitely won’t work here. The Arabs will not accept anything less than the destruction of Israel and after that, they will come for the U.S. Israel serves as a buffer.

Twenty-five percent of Israel are Arabs and they are mostly happy and at peace. It’s a better life than under terrorists. Palestine already has their state. It’s called Gaza and they use it as a base from which to terrorize Israel, lobbing bombs almost daily from there into Tel Aviv.

President Trump said, “We Finally Acknowledge the Obvious, that Jerusalem Is Israel’s Capital.”

“After more than two decades of waivers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians,” he said. H.R. McMaster and Rex Tillerson allegedly urged him to simply sign another waiver.

“My announcement marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and Palestinians,” he promised.