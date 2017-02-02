President Trump Tells Australian PM He’s Sending “Next Boston Bombers” to America

The White House might not honor the Obama deal to take in thousands of refugees Australia does not want and who are sitting in refugee centers. Sean Spicer said the U.S. will honor Obama’s “deal” but the White House backtracked hours later to say it was under consideration.

President Trump had an apparently unpleasant conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and accused him of sending America the “next Boston bombers” during a phone call between the two leaders.

Barack Obama unilaterally agreed to take in thousands of refugees who were denied entry by Australian authorities. The refugees are Muslims from terror hot spots like Iran, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Sudan.

Australia plans to send refugees from Manus Island and Nauru to the US.

“This is the worst deal ever,” Trump reportedly told Turnbull, discussing the plan Australia negotiated with the former Obama administration to accept refugees waiting in the offshore processing centers on Manus and Nauru.

The Washington Post reported on the details of the call, and at one point, Trump informed Turnbull that he had spoken with four other world leaders that day — including Russian President Vladi­mir Putin — and that “this was the worst call by far.”

Trump allegedly hung up on Turnbull.

Trump also commented on Twitter.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Earlier in the week it was reported that President Trump threatened to invade Mexico when in fact he allegedly told Mexican President Pena-Nieto that he has to do something about the “bad hombres” coming across the border. He also said he would send the U.S. military to the border to help. He never said he’d invade. That was more fake news.

At the National prayer Breakfast, he seemed to confirm the reports and told the audience not to worry about the “tough conversations”.

“The world is in trouble. But we’re gonna straighten it out, OK? That’s what I do. I fix things,” Trump said.

“When you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having, don’t worry about it. Just don’t worry about it. They’re tough. We have to be tough. it’s time we’re gonna be a little tough, folks. We’re taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It’s not gonna happen anymore.”

The reason Australia won’t resettle the refugees is because they arrived through smuggling operations but they expect the U.S. to take them. Many of these operations are run by terrorists.

Asked why Syrians currently in detention on Manus Island and Nauru did not deserve the opportunity of resettlement, The Prime Minster of Australia at the time, Tony Abbott said, “We will never ever do anything that encourages the evil trade of people smuggling and all of those who have come to Australia by boat are here as a result of people smuggling,” according to New Zealand Catholic News.