President Trump Tells the Media What He Plans to Do About Rosenstein

President Trump said on Monday that he has no plans to fire Rod Rosenstein. He added that he has a very “good relationship” with him.

Rosenstein is traveling with the president to Orlando.

A prior report claimed Rosenstein was looking to tape the President in order to overturn his presidency using the 25th Amendment. For days, the media speculated that his firing was imminent. That stopped when the Democrats started making up stories about Brett Kavnaugh. So, was that entire Rosenstein story hyped up; untrue; was Rosenstein just being sarcastic; or did he change his mind? Who knows.

“I look forward to being with him, that’ll be very nice,” Trump told reporters from the White House lawn. “We’re going to be talking. We’ll be talking on the plane.”

He also discussed the abuse of Brett Kavanaugh and said it was “one of the most disgraceful performances I’ve ever seen.” He added, now they — Democrats — are talking about impeaching him. The President believes it will affect the election. He called the Democrats “dishonest” and emphasized that Brett Kavanaugh “did nothing wrong”.

His predictions about the election also came up and he said there will be Democrats voting Republican or we will become Venezuela since they have moved so far left.

TOP TRUMP OFFICIAL MOVES TO FOX NEWS

In other news, The NY Times reported that The Murdochs are reshaping their media empire and will bring in President Trump’s former communications director, Hope Hicks.

Starting next year, Ms. Hicks will become the chief communications officer of Fox, the company to be spun out of the Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox.