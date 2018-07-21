President Trump Waives Attorney-Client Privilege for Cohen Tape

President Trump has waived attorney-client privilege in relation to the conversation secretly recorded by longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said Saturday, according to NBC News.

Guiliani said the tape is already out there. Additionally, he said the tape is “exculpatory”.

The tape had been seized by the FBI squad that raided Cohen’s office, home, and hotel room.

The tape, according to the Wall Street Journal, was about buying the rights to the Playmate’s story.

In the conversation, Mr. Cohen told Mr. Trump about the American Media deal and suggested that they consider acquiring the rights to Ms. McDougal’s story themselves, the people with knowledge of the matter said. Mr. Trump, appearing open to the suggestion, asked how to proceed and whether he should write a check or pay in another manner, they said.

It isn’t clear why Cohen and Trump didn’t ultimately acquire the rights from American Media. A company spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

President Trump took to Twitter earlier on Saturday, reacting to reports that his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, recorded a conversation between the two about paying a former Playboy model.

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!” Trump tweeted.

It’s not illegal for a person to tape without one party’s knowledge in New York. It might be different for lawyers.

The Washington Post reported: “Two months before the 2016 election, longtime Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen secretly taped a conversation with the then-GOP presidential nominee about whether to purchase the rights to Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal’s account of her alleged extramarital affair with Trump, according to three people familiar with the conversation.”

A piece in The Atlantic asserts that “unless there is direct evidence on this or other tapes of his culpability in illegal activity,” the recording likely won’t significantly impact Trump’s standing with his supporters who “seem to understand that he is an extremely flawed man but still love him.”

