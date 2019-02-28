President Trump Walks from the NoKo Summit, Media Embarrasses Itself

President Donald Trump and his team, headed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have walked away from the negotiations. They hope that in the days and weeks ahead, an agreement can be worked out.

Fox News reports that the President abruptly walked away from the negotiations with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and headed back to D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The President will not lift sanctions as Kim demanded without first securing a meaningful commitment to denuclearization.

Trump told reporters in Vietnam that Kim “was unprepared to do” more. He hasn’t given up but “sometimes you have to walk.”

“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump said during a news conference following the conclusion of the summit, which broke up earlier than planned. “This was just one of those times.”

Kim offered to take some steps toward dismantling his nuclear arsenal but not enough to warrant ending the debilitating sanctions on the country.

Trump said earlier Thursday at the summit’s outset. “Speed is not important to me. What is important is that we do the right deal.”

Hannity, who is in Vietnam with the President, said Kim is willing to do a lot, but the President wants to wipe all the nuclear out.

President @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo participate in a Press Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, 2019. pic.twitter.com/qgKX4cbuMd — Department of State (@StateDept) February 28, 2019

The President also said he doesn’t think Kim Jong-un had a role in the U.S. student’s death.

DEMOCRAT MEDIA MADE FOOLS OF THEMSELVES

The media made fools of themselves. They were partisan activists at the Cohen clown show as the convicted liar couldn’t prove a thing. halfway through, Mark Meadows slapped a criminal referral on him halfway through for violating FARA. Cohen also appeared to perjure himself when he said he didn’t want a White House job.

It’s a bad day when CNN is calling Cohen out as a liar over comments Cohen made about not wanting a job in the White House.

The Democrats timed the ridiculous hearing with a disreputable star witness, Michael Cohen, on the day the President was negotiating with Kim Jong Un for peace. Their allies, the Democrat media, cooperated with Democrats by providing coverage for the hearing over the peace agreement.

Cohen kept spewing Lanny Davis talking points. The entire hearing was a sick joke.

