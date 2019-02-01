President Trump WILL Build the Wall After Negotiations FAIL in 2 Weeks!

Trump said in an oval office interview with the NY Times Thursday that he’s given up on Congress and is going to proceed without them when the three-week negotiation period is over.

Republicans are negotiating for two more weeks even though Nancy Pelosi said there would be no money for the wall. That won’t change. They should end it and show their support for whatever the President decides to do, but they won’t. If the GOP thinks they can convince the President to take a deal without it, they are wrong.

Sadly, anything the Democrats come up with in this negotiation will later be used as an example of how willing they are to cooperate and how much they care about border security. If the GOP quit now, saying they refuse to cooperate, the Democrats would have less firepower.

THE WALL IS NON-NEGOTIABLE

Information that has leaked out that the GOP is not able to negotiate a deal and Nancy Pelosi insists she will not allow money for the wall. The wall is non-negotiable for the President.

The New York Times quoted the President as saying the talks are “a waste of time.” He will most likely take action on his own when they officially end in two weeks, the Times wrote.

“I think Nancy Pelosi is hurting our country very badly by doing what’s she is doing and, ultimately, I think I’ve set the table very nicely,” Mr. Trump said. While he would not directly say that he plans to declare a national emergency to build the wall, he added: “I’ve set the table. I’ve set the stage for doing what I’m going to do.”

The President gave honorable mention to obstructionist Nancy Pelosi.

“I’ve actually always gotten along with her, but now I don’t think I will anymore,” Mr. Trump said. “I think she’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country. If she doesn’t approve the wall, the rest of it’s just a waste of money and time and energy because it’s desperately needed.”

HOW CAN HE FUND THE WALL

An emergency declaration to secure money for the wall is on the table, but Democrats will sue, and a judicial tyrant will immediately stop it.

A defiant Mr. Trump said Ms. Pelosi would not be able to stop him. “I’ll continue to build the wall, and we’ll get the wall finished,” he said. “Now whether or not I declare a national emergency — that you’ll see.”

What would be great is if he found another way to build the wall. Andy Biggs said the President could build the wall using a different section of the US code:

[Trump’s] authority is even stronger in the field of combating drug smuggling, even without the declared health crisis. 10 U.S.C. § Section 284 allows the secretary of defense, upon request from federal or state law enforcement dealing with drug trafficking, and in conjunction with the secretary of state, to “provide support for the counterdrug activities or activities to counter transnational organized crime.” Subsection b(7) allows the DOD to provide help in the form of “construction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States.”

Others have said there is the confiscated cartel money (El Chapo’s) in an undeclared fund, and he could use that.

If there is another way besides an emergency declaration, it would be amazing, and the Democrats would not be able to stop him as easily, although we do have confidence in their corrupt judicial lawmakers who aren’t supposed to legislate.

George Bush’s former press secretary says, build the wall!