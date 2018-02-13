President Trump’s Budget Proposes a Historic Shake Up in Food Stamp Welfare

Bloomberg reported that President Trump’s budget would shake up the food stamp program which is rife with fraud. He is proposing to slash cash payments and substitute “100 percent American grown food”.

It would reshape the food welfare, SNAP aka Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Currently, one in eight Americans are on the program, many are here illegally.

The goal is to save $214 billion over ten years.

81% of Recipients Would Be Affected

Households receiving more than $90 a month in cash a food-aid package that would “include items such as shelf-stable milk, ready to eat cereals, pasta, peanut butter, beans and canned fruit, vegetables, and meat, poultry or fish,” according to the proposal. That would include 81% of the people in the program.

The program is dubbed the USDA America’s Harvest Box. All of the food would be homegrown by American farmers and producers.

When Barack Obama took over in 2009, there were 32 million on food stamps, but thanks to his economic policies, it’s now 46 million.

Currently, illegal aliens get preference over citizens with the same need.