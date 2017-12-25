President Trump’s Holiday Calls to Very Special Americans

President Trump made some very special calls on Christmas Eve. He called the leaders of the military overseas to tell them Americans are “incredibly grateful” for them and their families’ service and sacrifice.

“We’re fighting well and we’re winning,” Trump said to the leaders at the start of the teleconference. “Wanted to wish you all a Merry Christmas. … And most importantly, on behalf of American people, we’re incredibly grateful for you and your families, always underappreciated.”

.@POTUS called the #Marines and #sailors of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command to thank them for their service and wish them a Merry Christmas. @CENTCOM pic.twitter.com/Hwqr8rfoOz — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) December 24, 2017

When Vice President Pence went overseas to Kabul to speak with the troops, he went with a message from President Trump who said, “Tell them I love them.”

The President and the First Lady also spent time talking with children about Santa’s trip from the North Pole.

Their Christmas message.