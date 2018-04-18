President Trump’s Rare and Gracious Honor for Barbara Bush

President Trump released a statement Tuesday ordering that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the memory of Barbara Bush after her death.

Here is the President’s statement:

“On this solemn day,” the statement read, “we mourn the loss of Barbara Bush, an outstanding and memorable woman of character. As a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family.”

“Mrs. Bush lived a life that reminds us always to cherish our relationships with friends, family, and all acquaintances,” the statement continued. “In the spirit of the memory of Mrs. Bush, may we always remember to be kind to one another and to put the care of others first.”

“As a mark of respect for the memory of Barbara Bush, I hereby order,” it added, “by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment.”

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” the statement concluded.

That is a beautiful statement and hopefully, it will give the Bush’s some measure of comfort. It’s not likely to change any minds, however.

The Bush’s are Never Trumpers and it’s understandable given the situation between then-candidate Trump and Jeb Bush during the 2016 election. It is interesting to note here that it was Barbara Bush who said she wished Jeb wouldn’t run because people have had enough of the Bush’s.

What will never be understandable, however, is George W. remained silent while Obama trashed the Constitution. Then George W. ran around the world on several occasions humiliating President Trump. The country should come first unless the problem is George Bush is more Democrat than Republican. He was no conservative.

Barbara Bush was a classy, honest lady and will be missed.