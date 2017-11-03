President Trump’s Reaching His Limit with the Sessions DoJ

President Trump and many of his supporters are frustrated with Attorney General Jeff Sessions who recused himself from all things Russian and won’t investigate the very real collusion that appears to have taken place during the Obama-Clinton regime.

President Trump told radio host Larry O’Connor at conservative WMAL on Thursday just how frustrating it is to not be able to order Sessions to do his job as a CEO would be able to do in the private sector.

“But you know the saddest thing, because I’m the President of the United States I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department. I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI. I’m not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing and I’m very frustrated by it.”

He asked, “Why aren’t they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier, and the kind of money? Now, maybe they are, but as president, and I think you understand this, as a president you are not supposed to be involved in that process.”

President Trump also tweeted his frustrations.

“Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H. This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering – where is our Justice Department?”

As an aside, Donna Brazile answered back, telling him to stop trolling her. She didn’t say that Hillary rigged the election according to her [but she actually did]. She wants her cake and eat it too.

In another tweet, the President said, “Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems” and “People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!”

As he left for his Asian trip, Trump answered reporter’s questions and the same issues came up.

Trump suggested he was reaching his limit.

“They should be looking at a lot of things and a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me.”

The men and women of these intelligence agencies are working hard for America but their leaders are political hacks.

Democrats are still blasting Sessions over Russia, not buying his having forgotten approving Carter Page’s attendance at a conference in Russia. He said he forgot. Democrats should be careful about pushing this unfounded argument because they might get more than they bargained for. The next DoJ doesn’t have to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Greg Jarrett says Attorney General Sessions is a nice man, a good congressman, an incompetent Attorney General.