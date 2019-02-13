President Tweets He Will Get $23 Billion for Border Security

The border deal Republicans worked out with the Socialists aka Democrats includes 55 miles of a border barrier, which will reportedly be steel slats.

The proposal provides $1.375 billion for the barrier.

If he doesn’t sign the proposal by Friday, the government will go into another shutdown. Another shutdown would seriously hurt the economy.

Under the committee’s proposal, Democrats and RINOs agreed to provide enough funds for ICE to house 40,520 detainees by the end of the fiscal year. Not only is that below the 52,000 request from the administration, it is a 17.4 percent cut from the current level of 49,057 detainees.

The border deal doesn’t include asylum reform and doesn’t end “catch and release.”

It does provide some money for security measures and humanitarian aid.

CRYPTIC TWEETS

Then the President came up with some cryptic tweets today.

President Trump indicated he had access to almost $23 BILLION for border security: Was just presented the concept and parameters of the Border Security Deal by hard-working Senator Richard Shelby. Looking over all aspects knowing that this will be hooked up with lots of money from other sources…will be getting almost $23 BILLION for Border Security. Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak!

….Will be getting almost $23 BILLION for Border Security. Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2019