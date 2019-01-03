President Xi Says Taiwan “Must And Will Be” Reunited with China

Chinese President Xi-Jinping declared that Taiwan “must and will be” reunited with China. He will use force if necessary. It’s been clear for some time that China is looking to expand its sphere of influence.

According to the BBC, Xi urged the people of Taiwan to accept it. He would prefer a peaceful reunification with a “one-country-two-systems basis.”

That doesn’t work. Hong Kong has that system, but Communists are gradually consuming them.

Xi said, Taiwanese people “must understand that independence will only bring hardship.” Beijing will never tolerate any form of activity promoting Taiwanese independence.

China considers Taiwan a renegade, breakaway province.

TAIWAN RESPONDS, THANKS BUT NO THANKS

The Taiwanese said, hell, no.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the island would never accept reunification. “I want to reiterate that Taiwan will never accept ‘one country, two systems.’ The vast majority of Taiwanese public opinion also resolutely opposes ‘one country, two systems,’ and this is also the ‘Taiwan consensus.”

Will China copy Russia’s takeover of Crimea? Trump needs to address this issue publicly.

Awesome, another trouble spot.