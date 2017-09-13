Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker Wants “Tunnels”, “Bridges” for Illegals Not “Walls”

The far-left has an incredibly large footprint in our government. New Jersey Democrat Senator Cory Booker is one of them.

He is backing Bernie Sanders’ “free” healthcare for all. He also wants to build “bridges” and “tunnels”, not “walls” for illegals or should I call them “undocumented citizens”.

“I think the wall is a dead end, and I think that people in New Jersey know. Why would we spend billions of dollars to build a wall that…wouldn’t do anything to really add security to this country?” Booker said to NJTV News. “In a time when we should be building bridges not walls, building tunnels in this region, not walls.”