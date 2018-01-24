Presidential Hopeful John Kerry Betrays President Trump

Israeli Newspaper Ma’ariv reports that former secretary of state, John Kerry sent a message to Palestinian Authority President and all-around awful guy Mahmoud Abbas to “stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President Trump’s demands,” because Trump will be out of office within the year.

Some things never change. This is the man who was every bit the traitor that Hanoi Jane Fonda was and is.

Kerry ran into a very close associate of Abbas’ named Hussein Agha. John Kerry reportedly asked Agha to convey a message to Abbas “ask him to ‘hold on and be strong.’ Tell him, he told Agha, ‘that he stays strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President Trump’s demands.’

According to Kerry, Trump will not remain in office for a long time. It is a good chance that within a year he will not be in the White House.”

Kerry then told Agha that Abbas should come up with a peace plan and he will help. [Did someone die and give him a job in government?] “Maybe it is time for the Palestinians to define their peace principles and present a positive plan.” Kerry also told Agha that Abbas should concentrate on personal attacks on Trump himself, not the U.S.

Kerry also is reported to have said he might run for President in 2020 [no problem, he’s old enough but maybe he should wait until he hits 80 for experience sake]. He told these people, enemies of the U.S. and Israel, that the establishment and U.S. intelligence don’t like Trump.

Hanoi John never supported Israel. According to the Daily Beast in April 2014, if there’s no two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict soon, Israel risks becoming “an apartheid state,” Secretary of State John Kerry said it to a room of influential world leaders in a closed-door meeting. He said it on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Hanoi John continues his traitorous behavior.

What he did is illegal according to the Logan Act. No one empowered him to negotiate with a foreign government that is basically our enemy.

He was a traitor to the American soldier during the Vietnam War, a war in which he served. He accused his fellow soldiers of war crimes without any substantiation. Few cases of abuse by US troops were uncovered during and after the Vietnam war. John Kerry lied and said that war crimes were a routine occurrence. He didn’t just lie. He lied viciously.

He continues to lie to this day.

John Kerry made his bones on the extreme anti-war movement, making a big splash throwing away medals he likely didn’t earn. He hung out with the likes of Hanoi Jane and Bill Ayers.

John Kerry’s group, Vietnam Veterans Against the War, included Black Panthers and at least one tour was funded by Bill Ayers who also helped fund the first flotilla against Israel. He was friends with domestic terrorist Ayers, traitor Jane Fonda, and many other domestic terrorists of the late 60’s and early 70’s.