Presidential Hopeful & ‘Rock Star’ Kamala Draws Electrified Teeny Crowds

CNN reporter Maeve Reston was floored by the “rock star reception” Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris got as she hit the stump in Iowa.

Harris, a 2020 presidential wannabe known as the female Obama, has hit the trail nationwide to encourage voter turnout for the midterms and try out her 2020 run.

Reston told her viewers that “you could really feel that electricity” at a rally in Des Moines Monday night.

“She’s really gotten a rock star reception,” Reston said. “Last night in Des Moines, you could really feel that electricity among about 500 people who showed up to see her. at the end of that event, they were just, like, moving toward her in a human crush. So, a lot of love for her here in Iowa.”

Wow, looky here, about 70 people ready to “human crush” her.

Unofficial count: over 70 people here for @SenKamalaHarris at an early voting rally at DMACC. It’s her first appearance in #Iowa since ‘08 amid 2020 rumors. #iapolitics #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/jkgFJ67L2b — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) October 22, 2018

The Crush

Right before @SenKamalaHarris wrapped her speech in Iowa, shouts from the crowd: “Run for President Kamala!” to roaring applause. #iapolitics #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/zm4Hltigov — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) October 22, 2018

The daytime reception was allegedly “electric”.

CNN reporter gushes over Kamala Harris, says she was received like a “rock star.” “She’s really gotten a rock star reception. You could really feel that electricity – a lot of love for her here in Iowa” Harris was speaking to 10 people in the backgroundhttps://t.co/Zyh8d5HCAl pic.twitter.com/1u4Iv8OsVc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 23, 2018

One must wonder if the reporter is blind. There’s no electricity when you have less than a dozen people in attendance.

.@KamalaHarris on the campaign trail talking to a small group of students at the University of Northern Iowa about the role of students in social movements Two weeks to go… pic.twitter.com/JLYz1jUN51 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 23, 2018

Does Harris drink?

I asked @KamalaHarris if being in Iowa gives her any more clarity about her 2020 plans “I’m really focused on the next 15 days…you can focus on whatever you’re thinking about!” pic.twitter.com/Gtau0ApI0P — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 22, 2018

She’s electric!