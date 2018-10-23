Presidential Hopeful & ‘Rock Star’ Kamala Draws Electrified Teeny Crowds

By
S.Noble
-
0

CNN reporter Maeve Reston was floored by the “rock star reception” Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris got as she hit the stump in Iowa.

Harris, a 2020 presidential wannabe known as the female Obama, has hit the trail nationwide to encourage voter turnout for the midterms and try out her 2020 run.

Reston told her viewers that “you could really feel that electricity” at a rally in Des Moines Monday night.

“She’s really gotten a rock star reception,” Reston said. “Last night in Des Moines, you could really feel that electricity among about 500 people who showed up to see her. at the end of that event, they were just, like, moving toward her in a human crush. So, a lot of love for her here in Iowa.”

Wow, looky here, about 70 people ready to “human crush” her.

The Crush

The daytime reception was allegedly “electric”.

One must wonder if the reporter is blind. There’s no electricity when you have less than a dozen people in attendance.

Does Harris drink?

She’s electric!

Leave a Reply