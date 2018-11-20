Presidential Shift Allows Jim Acosta Another Chance to Behave

On Monday, the White House changed course after its initial push to bar Jim Acosta a second time once the temporary restraining order is lifted. Instead, the White House came up with a list of rules that provide due process for misbehaving little reporters.

The media is portraying this as a win but it’s hard to see how. Acosta looks like a fool to those of us not living in their bubble.

The President needs to do something about these arrogant elitists in general. He should consider inviting other reporters from around the nation to become part of the press corps and rotate them.

The new rules, released by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will require all reporters to “yield the floor” after a single question during news conferences, unless they are granted a follow-up question by the president or another official taking questions.

If reporters break those rules, it “may result in suspension or revocation of the journalist’s hard pass,” the White House statement said.

CNN rushed to court Monday after the President made his comments but have now agreed to drop their lawsuit.

“Today the @WhiteHouse fully restored @Acosta’s press pass. As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary,” CNN Communications said in a tweet Monday afternoon. “We look forward to continuing to cover the White House.”

Acosta tweeted, “Thanks to everybody for their support. As I said last Friday… let’s get back to work.”

“They got tired of the situation and have moved on,” one former White House official said, adding, in reference to Acosta, “They’re going to put in the new procedures and see if he sticks by them.”

THE RULES VIA POLITICO

The first states that a journalist who is called upon “will ask a single question and then yield the floor.” The second rule says that follow-ups may be granted “at the discretion of the President or Other White House official” taking questions. The third defines “yielding the floor,” saying that includes “surrendering the microphone to White House staff.” During the encounter that prompted the White House to initially suspend Acosta’s hard pass, he declined to give up the microphone to a press assistant who was trying to take it from him. The final rule states that “failure to abide” by any of the others “may result in suspension or revocation of the journalist’s hard pass.”

After laying out the rules, Sanders’ statement also warned that there could be more rules to come.

“We are mindful that a more elaborate and comprehensive set of rules might need to be devised, including, for example, for journalist conduct in the open (non-press room) areas inside and outside the White House and for Air Force One,” she wrote. “If unprofessional behavior occurs in those settings, or if a court should decide that explicit rules are required to regulate conduct there, we will be forced to reconsider this decision.”

Sanders wrote a separate letter to Acosta, warning, “Should you refuse to follow these rules in the future, we will take action in accordance with the rules set forth above.”

You would think Acosta would have some self-respect and be embarrassed by his outrageous behavior. He’s not. He’s in the bubble.