Presidential Tweets! Little Adam “Schitt” & Other Matters

The President is catching flak for calling Adam Schiff by a new name — Adam Schitt. The ‘t’ and ‘f’ are close on the keyboard. It could be a mistake although he hasn’t corrected it but why bother. It’s descriptive.

So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

The poor dear will now be known as Adam Schitt, and we thought Adam Shifty was bad. His fate is sealed.

Rep. Schi tt ff responded. The representative shouldn’t try catchy responses. He’s not good at it.

Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one. Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself? https://t.co/Yd27sayt7C — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 18, 2018

If the President had to call anyone by a vulgar name, Rep. Schi tt ff is the right man. I reluctantly admit I really laughed when I heard it. Schi tt ff is a truly awful human being.

IN OTHER TWEETS

The President also tweeted about the march of the foreigners, some of whom are undoubtedly people in need who should be helped. Unfortuantely, they are also traveling with undesirables and they are not coming in the right way.

President Trump said he will detain them and not release them. It’s hard to see how. The judges might not allow it.

He also has a point about the foreigners waving the flag of their country, not that of the United States. If they are truly refugees who want to be Americans, they would not be waving the flag of the country they are ‘fleeing’.

One migrant, Henry Salinas 30, is quoted saying, “It’s going to be all against one, one against all. All of Central America against one, and one against Central America. … All against Trump, and Trump against all.”

He’s not alone in that attitude. Many are just like that.

A lot of leftists have been pushing for this massive migration.

The Mayor of Tijuana, Mexico, just stated that “the City is ill-prepared to handle this many migrants, the backlog could last 6 months.” Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it. They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Catch and Release is an obsolete term. It is now Catch and Detain. Illegal Immigrants trying to come into the U.S.A., often proudly flying the flag of their nation as they ask for U.S. Asylum, will be detained or turned away. Dems must approve Border Security & Wall NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

THE GLOBAL COMPACT FOR MIGRATION

The U.N. is one of the leftist organizations behind these caravans. They are also behind the Global Compact for Migration. It makes migration a human right. The MSM won’t say a word about it.

Please RETWEET this before it’s too late! The new UN migration pact will make migration a human right. And governments must work to eliminate all forms of COUNTER EXPRESSIONS to this migration – Free speech will be gone. And MSM is silent on this!https://t.co/LcvG2A9oxu — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 18, 2018