President’s Former Attorney Trashes Mueller Probe & Blasts Rosenstein

The President’s former lead attorney John Dowd sat down for a fascinating interview with ABC News. The investigative reporters were looking into the Mueller probe for an ABC podcast. Dowd made some remarkable statements that back up the idea it was a witch hunt.

DOWD DOESN’T THINK THERE WILL BE A MUELLER REPORT

I don’t think there’ll be a report. The rules of the department say, no report.

That seemed to startle the interviewer. Dowd continued.

Oh, I will be shocked. if anything regarding the president is made public, other than, “We’re done.”

DON’T SIT DOWN WITH MUELLER

They discussed Dowd’s advice to the President to not sit down with Bob Mueller, and asked what he was worried about. Dowd basically said he was concerned the President would be caught in a perjury trap.

“I was– what I was worried about is that he really couldn’t do it. He couldn’t do it. There’s no way he could– I mean, we’d have to script it. Matter of fact, I told Bob. I said, “Why don’t you just let us script it?” Because Flynn, Papadopoulos, Gates, I mean, look what Bob’s doing’, what I call nickel-dime process crimes. I mean, I r– I ran a strike force. I– I ran big corruption cases. I didn’t go around, picking scabs and just making any case I could make. If there was a petty case, I shifted it to someone else. I didn’t do it. And that’s where I disagree with Bob.

One of the interviewers asked what he thought the Democrats would say if there is no report or it’s not made public.

Oh, they’ll go crazy, like they always do. I mean, you know, they’ll whine and cry. Republicans will do the same thing, you know? But you know, it’s just– “Oh, we can’t wait.” Grassley says, “I can’t wait to get the report from Mueller.” Well, Mueller’s— has no obligation– all he is a departmental attorney, nothing more, okay? That’s it. I mean, he abides by the rules. And by the way, it’s gotta go up– it’s gotta go up to Barr.

IT WAS A “TERRIBLE WASTE OF TIME”

Dowd told the interviewer this entire probe was a “terrible waste of time” and the President has “no exposure.”

There’s no basis. There’s no exposure. It’s been a terrible waste of time. What’s worse is let’s get on the other side of this, how it all happened. This is one of the greatest frauds this country’s ever seen. And I’m just shocked that Bob Mueller didn’t call it that way and say, “I’m being used.” I would’ve done that. If I were in his shoes in this thing, I’d have gone to the– I’d have gone to Sessions and Rosenstein and said, “Look. This is nonsense. We are being used by a cabal in the F.B.I. to get even.”

LOST ALL RESPECT FOR ROD ROSENSTEIN

He lost all respect for Rod Rosenstein and found him dismissive and lacking leadership.

Well, look. I you know, I tried to deal with Rosenstein. Early on, we wrote a letter to Mueller, saying, “Look. Comey’s the accuser in this phony investigation. We think there are other issues in– regarding his conduct, as to the origin of this whole business.” Turns out, not only was I right, but Comey admitted there were no facts to investigate the president at all. There was no collusion. So—I, and then, so– Bob said he wasn’t looking’ at it. So I wrote to Rosenstein. He blew me off. That’s not leadership. That’s not accountability. This is a very serious– I mean, we were very serious. And we did it in writing. We did it politely. We did it confidentially. And he just blew us off. So I lost all respect for Rob Rosenstein. And Sessions, I don’t know what he was doing. I’m not sure Sessions knows what he was doing’.

EVEN DEMS ADMIT THERE IS NO COLLUSION

The Senate Intelligence Committee has finally concluded there is no evidence of collusion after their two year investigation.

“If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia,” said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, in an interview with CBS News last week.

Burr was careful to note that more facts may yet be uncovered, but he also made clear that the investigation was nearing an end.

“We know we’re getting to the bottom of the barrel because there’re not new questions that we’re searching for answers to,” Burr said.

On Tuesday, Burr doubled down, telling NBC News, “There is no factual evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”