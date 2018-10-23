Princess Spreading Bull Explains Why She Took the DNA Test

Elizabeth Warren recently took a DNA test to prove she is a Native American. The test results showed she probably has less Native American DNA than the average American.

She possibly — maybe — has anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American.

Warren’s decision to release the DNA results was widely viewed as yet another move toward the eventual announcement of her presidential campaign for 2020. But Warren doesn’t want that out there so she told Massachusetts voters that it wasn’t about that at all, but rather about restoring trust in government:

Ultimately, she said, she took a DNA test because she believes one way to rebuild trust in government is by posting her full family history online “so anybody can take a look … I believe one way that we try to rebuild confidence is through transparency.”

Her dishonesty doesn’t stop there.

She filmed her “family story” which is something all president wannabes do before they hit the road. There are two really crazy takeaways.

For one, she is presenting herself as a down-home Okie. For another, she actually said her father’s family didn’t want him to marry her mother because of her Indian ancestry.

We kid you not! She actually says that in the film.

Warren is literally incapable of telling the truth.

“Elizabeth Warren was exposed as being a total fraud and I can no longer call her Pocahontas because she has no Indian blood.” pic.twitter.com/3s5lBqzNbx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 23, 2018