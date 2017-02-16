What do you think about a pro-Trump conservative website being granted White House press credentials? It certainly has the elite mainstream media in an uproar. Barack Obama didn’t credential MoveOn but they did credential HuffPo.

The Gateway Pundit, a pro-Trump conservative blog, hired a writer with ties to Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been granted press credentials. The New York Times reported that the blog has a “penchant for promoting false rumors about voter fraud and Hillary Clinton’s health that rocketed around right-wing websites.”

Where would The Gateway Pundit, edited by Jim Hoft, get the idea that Hillary’s health was imperiled?

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

She looks fine to us. So what if they have to prop her up once in a while.

Lucian B. Wintrich, the Washington correspondent for Gateway Pundit, will attend White House press briefings and ask questions of the press secretary, Sean M. Spicer.

The NY Times noted that Mr. Wintrich was joined by the owner of Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft, who posted on Twitter, “President Trump just spoke about tossing criminal migrants and I wanted to stand up and cheer!!”

I must interject here. It’s bad to toss CRIMINAL illegal aliens?

In a telephone interview from the West Wing, Mr. Wintrich, 28, said he would “be reporting far more fairly than a lot of the very left-wing outlets that are currently occupying the briefing room.” He added, “We will be doing a little trolling of the media in general here.”

Asked what kind of trolling his fellow White House correspondents might want to prepare for, Mr. Wintrich paused. “I don’t want to give too much away,” he said. “We have some pretty solid stuff planned.”

The mainstream news rips into Donald Trump day and night. They troll him with fabricated stories worthy of a supermarket spy novel without one ounce of proof. It will be fascinating to watch this website.

Mr. Hoft is hated by the left and now they will have no choice but to read his articles. The long knives will be out.

Other bloggers and pundits have been granted access and on Monday, some journalists complained after Mr. Trump took questions at his news conference only from a local broadcast journalist and a reporter from The Daily Caller, a conservative news site. Neither reporter asked about one of the day’s top stories, the status of Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn.

They’ve truly beaten the Flynn story to death and have seriously damaged his reputation without an ounce of evidence. He either lied or forgot critical information when advising the Vice President. End of Story!

Several inquiries to the White House were not returned on Monday.

It sounds like the media is being punished for making up fake stories like the one the NY Times published two days ago promising evidence President Trump is tied to Putin while presenting none. They are a joke.

The NY Times wrote further, Last month, the site drew criticism for disseminating a false report that a Washington Post journalist had photographed the written notes of Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson during a confirmation hearing. The journalist, who did not attend the hearing, was subsequently harassed with threatening voice mail messages and online attacks.

I didn’t see the story but the NY Times appears to have gotten that right.

When asked about the false stories, Mr. Wintrich is reported by the NY Times as saying: “That is the state of new media. When you are trying to get new information out there as quickly as possible, occasionally you’ll get something wrong and have to fix it. That’s how media works right now.” He said that Gateway Pundit had “broken dozens and dozens more factual stories” but did not offer an example when asked for one.

Mr. Wintrich described himself as a Trump supporter and Goldwater conservative who enjoys “simultaneously trolling both progressives and evangelical conservatives.” He said his aim was “to provide fair coverage from the conservative side.”

The NY Times noted that Mr. Hoft posted a photograph of himself and Mr. Hoft included it with the hashtag #pepe and an accompanying Pepe emoji. The NY Times was quick to say, Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that has been repurposed as a symbol by white supremacy and anti-Semitic groups.

The mainstream media has falsely claimed Pepe the Frog is a repurposed symbol of white supremacy. The far-left Anti-Defamation League are the ones who made the claim that “Pepe the Frog”, an innocent cartoon, is a hate symbol.

Pepe started out as a popular meme to express different emotions. It has been claimed that Pepe has been used with memes that say “kill the Jews”. The ADL then declared the cartoon was a hate symbol because lunatics on 4CHAN used it as such.

Others have tried to reclaim it.

Mr. Wintrich said the inclusion of the Pepe icon was not meant as anti-Semitic. “My grandfather is Jewish, he fought against the Germans, escaped through the Polish underground,” Mr. Wintrich said.

After the ADL came out with their branding of the innocent cartoon, the right-wing seized on it to counteract the nonsensical political correctness.

The Gateway Pundit is trying to fight against political correctness which is probably the reason Mr. Hoft used Pepe. It’s a diss to the politically correct left. He simply doesn’t want absurd bans because some extremists on the 4CHAN website used it the wrong way. It’s not Pepe’s fault.

The left would label and ban all sorts of words, cartoons, books if we let them.

The right reacted the same way with Hillary’s claim that a huge swath of Trump supporters were “deplorable”. The right joked endlessly about it and still does, calling themselves the deplorables.

Pepe is not a symbol of white supremacy. He’s an innocent cartoon and Trump supporters are not deplorable. We’ll have to wait and see how Mr. Hoft does reporting about the White House.