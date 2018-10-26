Pro-Trump Native-American Arrested for Mail Bombs – Updated

A 56-year old man named Cesar Altieri Sayoc has been arrested in connection to the mail bomb scare. His van is covered with pro-Trump stickers and inside, police found right-wing paraphernalia. He has a long rap sheet and has been arrested in connection to terrorism.

And no, all Republicans aren’t terrorists.

He is allegedly a body-building Native-American who works in a strip club, Daily Mail reports. He has a long arrest record. In 2002, he was arrested for making a bomb threat and shoplifting in 2014. The police database had to have a lot of information on him.

There are five warrants issued for him which helped them catch him. DNA evidence played a role. The Feds were watching him since at least the 24th of October.

He is Native American, and according to a picture posted on his social media page, he is a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. That is according to him.

MetroUK reports: Online records show Sayoc, who has a criminal record, has owned companies called Native American Catering & Vending, as well as Proud Native America One Low Price Drycleaning. The bodybuilding terror suspect is also reported to have worked in a strip club.

His arrest record goes back to at least 1991 and had a bankruptcy at one point.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc The arrest took place in Plantation, Florida, on the morning of October 26. Plantation, Florida is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, located a few miles west of the city. Multiple sources reported that Sayoc’s arrest took place outside an auto parts store close to State Road 7 and Southwest 6th Street in the area.

He was driving around in this advertising his mental instability.

This is one confused Republican if he thinks threatening to kill opponents is a way to help the President. That’s the reason false flag rumors went around. Who could believe it? But keep in mind that he is a criminal with a history of criminal behavior. He was on the police radar but the scary thing is he got 12 suspected bombs sent out.

The left is calling all Republicans unhinged and dangerous on social media.

The President spoke briefly at the White House

More on Sayoc

Sayoc was arrested in the same district represented by Congresswoman Debbie Schultz, who received one pipe bomb and was marked as the sender on numerous others.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion, which may have been a flash-bang device used by law enforcement to stun the man. He is now reported to be en route to FBI offices in Miami for questioning. The arrest came shortly after officials said they had intercepted the 11th and 12th pipe bombs sent by the so-called MAGA bomber to Democratic Senator Cory Booker and National Intelligence Director James Clapper.