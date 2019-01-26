Probable Cause for Multiple Ethics Charges for Dem Hero Andrew Gillum

An advocate for the Florida Commission on Ethics recommended found probable cause on five separate ethics violations by Andrew Gillum.

Allegations involve trips the former Tallahassee Mayor Gillum took in 2016 to Costa Rica and New York City, according to documents obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat.

The advocate, who acts as a prosecutor for the commission, recommended probable cause be found that Gillum accepted gifts and “things of value” during the trips when he knew or should have known they were given to influence his official action.

The advocate also recommended probable cause be found that Gillum received gifts from lobbyists when he knew or “reasonably believed” the gifts were valued over $100.

Gillum faced six counts related to soliciting and accepting gifts — including rental accommodations in Costa Rica, a boat ride to see the Statue of Liberty and tickets to see the Broadway musical “Hamilton” in 2016 — Gillum’s attorney Barry Richard told CNN.

Andrew Gillum’s attorney, Barry Richard, said in documents filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics that the allegations against the former mayor “hang on a very slender thread.”

The charges overlap with an FBI investigation that haunted Gillum's campaign for the governorship, which he ultimately lost to Republican Ron DeSantis in November. The probe examined whether out-of-town developers influenced city planning projects.

Gillum has stated publicly that the FBI informed him that he was not a focus of the investigation, which may or may not be true.

