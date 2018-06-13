Prof Dershowitz Condemns the ACLU for Moving Into Hard-Left Politics

Finally! Someone has noticed that the ACLU is a Communist/Globalist organization. Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz blasted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for abandoning its core mission and developing into “a hyper-partisan, hard-left political advocacy group,” in an op-ed published in The Hill on Monday.

Dershowitz is speaking now because the ACLU will become involved in electoral politics. “The ACLU is no longer a neutral defender of everyone’s civil liberties. It has morphed into a hyper-partisan, hard-left political advocacy group,” Dershowitz wrote. “The final nail in its coffin was the announcement that, for the first time in its history, the ACLU would

become involved in partisan electoral politics, supporting candidates, referenda, and other agenda-driven political goals.”

When Dershowitz served on the ACLU’s national board, they were committed to civil liberties, free speech, opposition to prosecutorial overreach and political equality, he wrote.

“Its board members included Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, right wingers and left wingers, all of whom supported neutral civil liberties,” Dershowitz wrote.

Those days are long gone, says Dershowitz, as “the ACLU wears only one shoe, and it is on its left foot. Its color is blue. ”

The Professor is wrong there. Its color is Red as in Communist.

THE ACLU SHOWS THEIR TRUE COLORS

He continued: “There is no longer any room in the ACLU for true conservatives who are deeply committed to neutral civil liberties. The litmus test is support for hard-left policies.”

The donors are “strong anti-Trump” and it is his belief that was the motivating factor, however, the organization has been hard-left for a long time. Taking money from George Soros and his ilk didn’t help. They’re not simply anti-Trump, their anti-America.

“I worry, that when the ACLU supports parties and partisan agendas, it will become less willing to criticize those it has supported when they violate civil liberties,” Dershowitz wrote.

That is the case already. It always happens with the hard-left. They are all for civil rights and free speech until they win control. When the hard-left gains enough power, they shut down the opposition.

He would like to see a new organization form to “champion those values” unless they return to their core mission.

THE ACLU-SOROS UNION

The American Civil Liberties Union is moving away from legal advocacy to organizing and training revolutionary protest groups called People Power. Soros’ Open Society Institute has given the ACLU over $35 million and millions more to other leftist organizations to file lawsuits against the policies of President Trump. This is part of Soros’ strategy to “reshape the American justice system”. It includes funding leftist district attorneys in political races across the country.

Soros gave the ACLU $50 million to reduce prison incarceration. Like most leftist movements, the rule of law and order interferes with his goals.

SOROS REGIME CHANGE

Soros and other Democrat individuals have taken over the ACLU. They are after a new type of regime in the United States. The ACLU has been enlisted to the cause. Soros has been open about wanting to make the United States into an “open society” which is a globalist nation without borders. The billionaire demigod has also moved to create a permanent progressive electoral majority in the country.

It is not only the People Power Communist movement. It’s Soros’ major support for other protest movements across the U.S. in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s defeat of his chosen one, Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Soros and his affiliated organizations have already tried it overseas in Eastern European countries. He is facing backlash for it. Hungary forced him out for meddling in their political affairs.

IT’S OUR CULTURE NOW

Soros and others of the hard-left have enlisted organizations, agencies, media, and schools to do their bidding. It will only get worse.

People should consider how far-left this country is moving. Communist ideology and terms are part of the nomenclature. Social justice, disparate impact, living wage, political correctness, affirmative action, open borders, wealth redistribution, centralized government, high taxation and spending, and so on have gone mainstream. The hard-left has succeeded in making these movements sound legitimate to the masses, especially the idealistic youth.