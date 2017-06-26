Anthropology professor Katherine Dettwyler will no longer be teaching at The University of Delaware after her comments about Otto Warmbier. The unfeeling liberal said he deserved to die because he was “spoiled” “rich” and “white” on Facebook and in the comments section of National Review Online.

Katherine Dettwyler is the taxpayer-funded professor who declared that Otto Warmbier was a “spoiled,” “white, rich, clueless” American college student who “got exactly what he deserved”. She was referring to his murder by North Koreans.

Mr. Warmbier was the 22-year old former University of Virginia student who traveled to North Korea with a church group. He was imprisoned and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after allegedly trying to steal a poster. He was brought home as he was dying.

The University of Delaware has announced that Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future,” school officials said in a statement sent to The Daily Caller on Sunday.

We all have free speech but that doesn’t mean someone with these views should be teaching students.

White privilege is anti-white racism and has to stop.

She was also cruel in discussing a man about the age of her students and whose parents are suffering.

It goes beyond the comments of Otto Warmbier.

The college paper, The Review, reports she had a reputation for pushing her political beliefs in her classes. She went on political tangents and made derogatory remarks about President Trump and his supporters. That was according to a student interviewed for their article who presented some class evidence.

Nicolas Di Claudio, a junior, added, “I would always pick the answer that I knew she wanted because I didn’t want it to affect my grad. Me and some of my friends would stop going to class and just read the textbook because her lectures got out of hand.”

The Student Government Association (SGA) addressed the matter in a statement released on its social media accounts, labeling Dettwyler’s comments as “assumptive and offensive,” and offering condolences to the Warmbier family on behalf of the student body.

The university released a statement concerning Dettwyler’s comments, stressing that the comments do not represent the values of the university community.

“The University of Delaware values respect and civility and we are committed to global education and study abroad,” the statement said. “Therefore we find these comments particularly distressing and inconsistent with our values. Our sympathies are with the Warmbier family.”

Another hate-filled college teacher was fired for racism

Lisa Durden, an apologist for the terrorist group Black Lives Matter movement and an Essex college adjunct instructor, shocked Fox News host Tucker Carlson when she insisted that whites should be excluded from attending Memorial Day services. The reason she gave was blacks “invented” Memorial Day.

Carlson asked, “I thought the whole point of Black Lives Matter was to speak out against singling out people based on race?” Tucker asked Durden.

Her response was in line with her racism and her inability to shut up.

“Boo-hoo, you white people are angry because you couldn’t use your ‘white privilege’ card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter all-black Memorial Day celebration,” she mocked.

When she went to school the next day, her classes were canceled and she was suspended indefinitely. She has since been fired.

Essex County College president Anthony Munroe, citing an onslaught of complaints after Lisa Durden’s June 6 cable-news clash, affirmed the Newark school’s support for free speech. However, he concluded “racism cannot be fought with more racism.”

“In consideration of the College’s mission, and the impact that this matter has had on the College’s fulfillment of its mission, we cannot maintain an employment relationship with the adjunct,” Munroe said in a lengthy statement Friday.

“The College affirms its right to select employees who represent the institution appropriately and are aligned with our mission.”

It’s nice to see college presidents with courage.