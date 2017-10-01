Prof Wants to Obliterate “White” Ideologies of “Merit”, “Hard Work” and Individuality

Penn State-Brandywine Professor Angela Putman has come to the unpleasant realization that the “white” ideologies of “meritocracy” and “hard work” are alarmingly prevalent in her students. She would like to see those concepts erased as well along with the idea of the power of the individual.

In an academic article published Thursday, she criticized the “white” belief that “if I work hard, I can be successful” and that “everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve success.”

Clearly one of the collective, she wrote that students “are socialized to believe that we got to where we are… because of our own individual efforts,” especially in classroom settings.

“Thus, whiteness ideologies may be reproduced through a general acceptance and unchallenging of norms, as well as through everyday discourse from a wide variety of racial positionalities,” she adds

She wants these whiteness myths to be destroyed by professors because they are harmful. The professor called for re-education.

Stalin, Mao and Hitler had those kinds of re-education camps too!

She recommends professors teach students “how racism and whiteness function in various contexts, the powerful influence of systems and institutions, and the pervasiveness of whiteness ideologies within the United States,” she adds, recommending the use of “role-play activities” and “readings, discussions, films, and activities.”

We wouldn’t want anyone to think they can make it without the collective especially not minorities! The collective is hard at work making everyone into a victim who will live off the big government.

In her biography, she says she hopes to teach gender studies and white privilege in the future. Two worthless courses if ever there were any.

Campus Reform publicized the professor’s article.