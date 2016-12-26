Drexel University Professor Calls for White Genocide



Drexel University associate professor of political science George Ciccariello-Maher has a long history of espousing racist views towards white people on Twitter and has at times said he supported genocide.

The white professor has a history of anti-white tweets and statements.

He tweeted this week that all he wanted for Christmas was “white genocide”. He later deleted the tweet and said it was satire. His tweets are now protected.

He also said “white” isn’t a race so he can’t be called racist.

On Sunday, Ciccariello-Maher said that the massacre of whites during the Haitian Revolution was a “good thing.” During the Haitian massacre in 1804 as many as 4,000 whites were killed.

Over the course of the year, he has tweeted “abolish the white race”, which means he thinks white is a race.

Unsurprisingly, this lunatic defines himself as a communist.

Drexel University wrote in a statement Sunday afternoon:

“While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University.”

They claim they are taking this very seriously but he’s still teaching.

Ciccariello responded.

“While Drexel has been nothing but supportive in the past, this statement is worrying. While upholding my right to free expression, the statement refers to my (satirical) tweets as ‘utterly reprehensible.’” the Drexel University professor wrote. “White supremacy is on the rise, and we must fight it by any means. In that fight, universities will need to choose whether they are on the side of free expression and academic debate, or on the side of the racist mob.”

Inside Higher Ed thinks we just don’t understand the commie’s satire. “The controversy,” they wrote, “over Ciccariello-Maher’s tweet follows several others in which academics have made comments on social media that were understandable to those in their academic and social circles but that became highly controversial when shared widely.”

A bigger concern is that communism has gone mainstream and communists are teaching our youth in U.S. universities. He writes for leftist publications like The Nation and Huffington Post.

