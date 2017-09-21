Professor Gives Students Extra Credit If They Take a “White Privilege” Quiz

San Diego State University Sociology professor Dae Elliott offered her students extra credit to volunteer to take a “white privilege” quiz, College Fix reported.

“I can be late to a meeting without having the lateness reflect on my race,” one statement on the quiz said. “I can enroll in a class at college and be sure that the majority of my professors will be of my race,” said another.

Another one: “I can be pretty sure that if I ask to talk to the “person in charge” I will be facing a person of my race”.

Well, of course, blacks are 13% of the population. This is insane and divisive.

Students were told to identify other forms of privilege after the quiz. In other words, just a white person’s very existence is privilege and blacks are perennial victims.

The College Republicans didn’t appreciate it.

“This is another attempt by the left, and Professor Elliot, to divide America,” San Diego State University College Republicans President Brandon Jones told The College Fix.

“The left’s political goal is to ensure that minorities in America perpetuate that their primary problem is white racism. This only furthers the portrayal of minorities in America as victims and does nothing to help contribute to their advancement in society.”

Elliott told The College Fix that the lesson helps students see things from other perspectives.

“Only through processes that allow us to share intersubjectively, weigh all of our perspectives according to amount of shareable empirical evidence can we approximate an objective understanding of our society,” she said. “In a society that values fairness, our injustices that are institutionalized are often made invisible.”

Take the quiz and the more checks you have, the more privileged you are. You can’t win on this test.