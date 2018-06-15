Progressive Cities Ignore the Constitution

Using Parkland as an excuse, Progressive [hard left] cities are circumventing the Constitution and the Second Amendment in particular. They are redefining the meaning of “assault weapons” and levying outrageous fines for those who do not comply.

The city council of Deerfield, Illinois passed a city ordinance in April banning the possession of AR-15s, applying fines of $1,000 per-day for non-compliance. “The possession, manufacture, and sale of assault weapons in the Village of Deerfield is not reasonably necessary to protect an individual’s right of self-defense or the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia,” the ordinance states.

The possession of an AR-15 being deemed “not reasonably necessary for the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia” is particularly absurd. The AR-15 would be today’s equivalent of a colonial musket and exactly the type of weapon needed for a Militia. Unless, of course, the Deerfield city council thinks the AR would be inadequate for a militia and wants its community to be armed with weapons capable of firing on full-auto, as our military is today?

The city council of Boulder, Colorado followed suit earlier this month, unanimously enacting a ban on “assault weapons” (as defined by the city), bump stocks, and “high-capacity” magazines. Owners of these items have until July 15, 2018, to dispose of them. Current owners of “assault weapons” were grandfathered in and will be allowed to keep their rifles if they receive a certificate by end of the year proving prior ownership.

How kind of them to let them keep what they have the right to own under the Constitution. The magazine states that 43 states have gun preemption statutes to protect against jurisdictions other than state and local that try to pass laws in violation of the Second Amendment.

As the author said, look for an assault shotgun ban next. In fact, we have read of Progressives defining handguns as assault weapons.

