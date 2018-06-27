Progressive Writer Warns the Bombings Must Begin Soon

Reminding us of the 1970’s, he wrote that there were “thousands of domestic bombings per year in the early 1970s.”

“This is what happens when citizens decide en masse that their political system is corrupt, racist, and unresponsive,” says Nolan.

“The people out of power have only just begun to flex their dissatisfaction. The day will come, sooner that you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at a Mexican restaurant.”

He reasons that when “you aggressively f— with people’s lives, you should not be surprised when they decide to f— with yours.”

We must not be allowed to live in peace unless we agree with him and his fellow Communists:

“This is all going to get more extreme. And it should. We are living in extreme times. The harm that is being done to all of us by the people in the American government is extreme. To imagine that Mexican immigrants should happily cook for and serve meals to people who enable a man who is determined to demonize and persecute them as subhuman criminals is far more outrageous than the idea that those enablers should not be served in restaurants.”

Trump officials must not live in peace, he says.

“I do not believe that Trump administration officials should be able to live their lives in peace and affluence while they inflict serious harms on large portions of the American population. Not being able to go to restaurants and attend parties and be celebrated is just the minimum baseline here. These people, who are pushing America merrily down the road to fascism and white nationalism, are delusional if they do not think that the backlash is going to get much worse.”

He warns that all they need is for the economy to tank. Nolan is clearly hoping it’s soon. If the left keeps inundating the country with poor, uneducated leftists, it will be soon.

“Wait until the recession comes. Wait until Trump starts a war. Wait until the racism this administration is stoking begins to explode into violence more frequently. Read a fucking history book. Read a recent history book.”

He is encouraging violence and discord when he writes, “Stop working for this man. Stop enabling him. Stop assisting him. Start fighting him. The people who are responsible for what is happening are not going to get out of this with their happy wealthy respectable lives unscathed..”

HEADING FOR CIVIL WAR

At the same time, these leftist in control of the Democrat Party are calling for violence, they are weakening our law enforcement. They want to abolish police, ICE, and deceitfully claim police are running around killing black men.

We could head for a civil war if this continues.

America is heading in the direction of another Harpers Ferry. After that comes Ft. Sumter. https://t.co/5PmwlwcdSQ — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 24, 2018

Splinter is owned by the leftist Gizmodo, a division of the hard-left Univision.