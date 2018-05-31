Progressives/Far-Left Petition to Put Radical Keith Ellison in Charge of DNC

Hopefully, the far-left will do as they say and remove Tom Perez to replace him with radical Antifa-terrorist-loving Keith Ellison. It will help Republicans keep Congress. Perez himself is a very radical racialist but he isn’t radical enough. The former secretary of labor under Barack Obama also just did the unforgiveable.

Perez endorsed the least revolutionary Democrat running for governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

A petition created on Change.org is calling for Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez to resign as Party Chair because Perez recently endorsed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party.

Perez has received a lot of backlash from Progressive Democrats for his endorsement of Cuomo, which is seen by many as the Democratic Party putting its thumb on the scale in favor of an establishment Democrat yet again.

In fact, it has nothing to do with ‘establishment’ and has everything to do with getting the most extreme candidates into office. Progressives are Communists and Socialists, not ‘progressive’. They are demanding the party move further left. That is the only reason Bernie would run.

The petition was started Tuesday and already has over 2800 signatures.

The petition alleges that Perez cannot be trusted to not interfere in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, and thus must resign as party chair.

“If Democrats are to take back government from the tyrannical right-wing Republican Party, we need divisive and untrustworthy individuals like Tom Perez completely out of the picture.”

“He must resign now, and allow Keith Ellison, his Deputy DNC Chairman, to take over as head of the DNC.”

Their accusation about the GOP being tyrannical is in fact what they are. They want to control us all and take our freedoms away.

KEITH ELLISON AS DNC CHAIR

Keith Ellison should have been run out of the party, but the fact he hasn’t been shows how far gone the Democrat Party is right now. George Soros groups have fought all scrutiny of Keith Ellison. Soros Jr. supports Ellison.

Soros Sr. is currently flooding races throughout the nation with large sums of money placed on the furthest left candidates. It includes all manner of races in blue and red states from sheriffs to DAs to Congressmen.

He has written articles for and been a member of the extremist hate group, The Nation of Islam, under madman Louis Farrakhan. As a matter of fact, a number of Democrat reps are in league with Farrakhan. Farrkhan is the black person’s KKK.

Ellison has accepted funding from the Muslim Brotherhood which seeks to destroy the USA and he has visited with at least one radical Islamic cleric. We are not talking normal Muslims here to be clear.

He has called for the elimination of U.S. borders.

Ellison espouses the anti-White bigotry of ‘white privilege’ and ‘white supremacy’. A lie concocted by the hard-left philosophers and writers to continue their divisive policies and keep minorities on their urban plantations.

He is A-Okay with Antifa. In fact, he is a supporter.

Ellison is not much of a threat right now but if the Democrats win back Congress in November, he and other haters, “people like him will have real power over your life. Are you ready for that?” Tucker Carlson asked in January.