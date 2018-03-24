Prominent Cardinal Calls Out Democrat Party for Abandoning Catholics

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, wrote an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal Thursday, titled, “The Democrats Abandon Catholics”. In the article, the prominent Cardinal reamed out Democrats for abandoning them.

Two recent events spurred the outcry.

The first concerned education credits. Dolan slammed Democrats in the New York Assembly for repeatedly blocking education tax credit legislation, which he argued would allow middle and low-income families to have the choice of Catholic or other nonpublic schools for their children. He went on to say their opposition to the bill hurts Catholic schools and reduces their ability to help serve the poor, many of which are immigrants.

The other issue concerned abortion. He said that an esteemed pro-life Democrat in Illinois, Rep. Dan Lipinski, effectively was blacklisted by his own party. Last year, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez insisted that pro-life candidates have no place in the modern Democratic Party.

The Big Tent Isn’t Very Big

He criticized the alleged “big tent” of the Democrat Party for not defending the rights of a baby.

“I’m a pastor, not a politician, and I’ve certainly had spats and disappointments with politicians from both of America’s leading parties. But it saddens me and weakens the democracy millions of Americans cherish, when the party that once embraced Catholics now slams the door on us,” Dolan wrote.

No Catholic leader has publicly criticized the Democrat Party before. They don’t see Republicans as a great fit either [Catholic leaders, especially the Pope, are protective of illegal immigrants and the climate movement].

The Cardinal is late to the party. It’s been a decade of Catholics and their views being shunned. In fact, it’s longer than that.

It’s always been tenuous at best and the further left the Democrat agenda moves, the worse the rejection of religious Catholics will get.

Hasn’t he noticed the assault on Catholic universities, adoption serviced, The Little Sisters of the Poor?