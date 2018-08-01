Prominent Legal Expert Explains Why Manafort Faces 305 Years in Jail

Paul Manafort’s trial for alleged tax evasion and bank fraud began on Monday. He faces 305 years in prison, a punishment that is far out of proportion to the alleged crimes.
He is currently in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, something rarely done to people never convicted of a crime.
“Manafort had his bail revoked, an unusual penalty for a man with no criminal convictions,” Carlson said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday.
“He has been held in solitary confinement pretty much ever since for 23 hours a day. Manafort now faces 305 years in prison. That’s several life sentences.”
“So what exactly is Paul Manafort accused of doing?” Carlson asked.
“If you guessed murder, guess again. Most murderers don’t get treated like that by the government. The average violent felon in this country receives just six-and-a-half years behind bars,” he explained. “No, Paul Manafort is accused of something far worse than murder – tax evasion and violating banking regulations. The government isn’t even suggesting Manafort stole money from a bank. They say he was dishonest on loan applications.”
“If you are confused, maybe this will clear up the story for you,” Carlson told viewers. “The prosecutor leading the case against Paul Manafort is named Andrew Weissmann. He’s an enthusiastic Democratic partisan… and now he’s trying to send Donald Trump’s campaign manager to prison for life on a tax charge. For perspective on that, the average sentence for tax fraud in this country is a year and three months. It could be much longer though if you have the wrong politics, apparently.”
THIS IS WHY
Retired Harvard law professor, Alan Dershowitz, offered the reason in few words.
“It’s very simple. His crime is being associated with Donald Trump,” Dershowitz told the Fox News host. “They are just trying to get him convicted so they can squeeze him. If you squeeze a witness not only does the witness sing but sometimes, according to the judge, the witness composes. That is, he becomes creative. He makes up information, he elaborates.”
The DoJ is corrupt and in the hands of thugs. They don’t care if you know it either. They keep on doing what they’re doing because the Democrats and media are fine with it.
Hope Manafort is treated fairly.
It’s been awhile since I read the charging document and it may be as in other cases.
I learned some very disturbing things about how the Federal system works during the Rubashkin case. I’m sure everyone has seen cases which one crime has been committed but a dozen charges are levied. In certain Federal cases all kinds of charges can be included in the original document but never part of the actual prosecuted case. They won’t even be mentioned in court. BUT, they ARE part of “sentencing”, even though never tried or been found guilty of. That was how Rubashkin was sentenced to 27 years. In fact, some of the charges related to employees, which a later trial found him innocent of all. The Judge would NOT allow both trials to be heard congruently.
He was charged similarly to Manafort in a loan application. Ironically, an identical case during the same time period had the defendant sentenced to a few years. He was convicted of “bank fraud” even though he always repaid his loans. Manafort could be in the same situation if there are countless charges made. I suppose they could even use the other case as part of sentencing even though it hadn’t gone to trial. Maybe that is why Mueller filed the other case. Since this case is So public it could backfire if that is tried. Rubashkin was “accused” of all manner of sordid crimes including child labor, sexual abuse and on and on. Of course, the media went along with the story, Until he was found innocent later on. I have absolutely no respect for our legal system after this. This was one of the biggest travesties of all time, and, in my opinion compares to the Dreyfuss affair.