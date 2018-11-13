Proof! Hillary’s Lawyers Did Want to Count Non-Citizen Votes

When news came out that Nelson and Gillum’s lawyers argued for non-citizen votes to be counted, both campaigns claimed ignorance. No one took responsibility for the appointment of the lawyer or for his actions.

Hillary’s lawyer, Marc Elias, who is spearheading the opposition, denied giving the lawyer the authority to argue for illegal alien votes to count.

Marc Elias, a lawyer for Nelson, told TheDCNF: “The lawyer who was present was not someone we had authorized to make such an objection. Non-citizens cannot vote in U.S. elections.”

As it happens, when the judge rejected the requests to count the non-citizen votes, both lawyers for Gillum and Nelson objected. The transcript doesn’t lie.

Nelson and Gillum campaigns objecting that votes from non-citizens are being rejected. Here is transcript from Palm Beach County Canvasing Board. pic.twitter.com/llhltbMsH3 — FLA News (@flanewsonline) November 10, 2018