Proof Soros Is Behind Riots/Protests Against Donald Trump

Billionaire globalist and messianic financier George Soros’ MoveOn.org has been revealed to be a driving force behind the organizing of nationwide protests against the election of Donald Trump. He appears to be driving a wedge among Americans to foment a Socialist political revolution. The hard left has successfully made it racist and hateful to want borders, just as they’ve made it cruel to not grow the welfare system. They play identity politics, a very dangerous tactic.

MoveOn emails go out to members to tell them where to go for their fake “organic” protest. They have busses for them in many cases, they pay a number of them.

Anti-Trump protestors in Austin today are not as organic as they seem. Here are the busses they came in. #fakeprotests #trump2016 #austin pic.twitter.com/VxhP7t6OUI — erictucker (@erictucker) November 10, 2016

The signs were printed by the Soros and Creamer groups. They were professionally pre-printed and ready to go on November 9th.

@BeshoyBadie @desjax @erictucker Pretty evident that the signs were printed by Soros and Creamer groups. IIRC Soros linked w/ MB & Huma pic.twitter.com/KgXvIQr2b8 — MEGATRON (@MEGATRONs_SMIRK) November 10, 2016

If you go to the United We Dream website, it doesn’t take long before you realize it’s an open borders activist organization supported by George Soros. There are many of these and you often find George Soros is behind them. Of this one, there is no doubt that he is.

The organization is dedicated to telling people here illegally how they can evade the law, because it’s their right to be here illegally. The organization provides guidance and lawyers for them.

If you go to their twitter page, this is the first tweet that will greet you.

UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS ARE HERE TO STAY UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS ARE HERE TO STAY UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS ARE HERE TO STAY#HereToStay — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) November 9, 2016

If you oppose illegal immigration and try to deport any, you are a hater. And they are of course out in the field stirring up trouble.

A George Soros and State Department funded organization, the New America Foundation, has released a report that states white Americans represent the largest domestic terror threat.

NBC News has highlighted the extremely misleading report and described the “biggest terror threat” as “white Americans” who should be sent to Guantanamo Bay. They suggested dropping Predator drones on militia groups along the border. It’s propaganda.

The Media Research Center reported that George Soros is heavily funding “journalist” websites to the tune of $48 million and he also funds journalism schools. Since he came to the United States, he has been using this strategy and it pays off. The propaganda site ProPublica, an alleged investigative journalist website, has employees who have won Pulitzers.

But Soros funds foundations that fund other foundations in turn, like the Tides Foundation, which then make their own donations. A complete accounting is almost impossible because a media component is part of so many Soros-funded operations.

Soros’ influence doesn’t just include connections to top mainstream news organizations such as NBC, ABC, The New York Times and Washington Post. It’s bought him connections to the underpinnings of the news business. The Columbia Journalism Review, which bills itself as “a watchdog and a friend of the press in all its forms,” lists several investigative reporting projects funded by one of Soros foundations.

Local news reports will point the finger at Soros but the national media will rarely mention George Soros’s name in connection with these riots/protests.

Hillary’s campaign hired agitators to stir up trouble at Trump rallies as well. Her largest donor was George Soros.

A man from Trump’s rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona back in March told ABC News he was given $3500 to protest.

“I was given $3,500 to protest Donald Trump’s rally in Fountain Hills,” said 37-year-old Paul Horner. “I answered a Craigslist ad about a group needing actors for a political event. I interviewed with them and got the part.”

Trump supporters have been claiming that protesters are being paid by the Bernie Sanders’ campaign, but Horner disagrees.

“As for who these people were affiliated with that interviewed me, my guess would be Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” Horner said. “The actual check I received after I was done with the job was from a group called ‘Women Are The Future’. After I was hired, they told me if anyone asked any questions about who I was with or communicated with me in any way, I should start talking about how great Bernie Sanders is.” Horner continued, “It was mostly women in their 60’s at the interview that I went to. Plus, all the people that I communicated with had an AOL email address. No one still has an AOL email address except people that would vote for Hillary Clinton.” When asked about the other protesters at the rally, Horner said he saw most of them during the interview and training for the rally.

“Almost all of the people I was protesting with I had seen at my interview and training class. At the rally, talking with some of them, I learned they only paid Latinos $500, Muslims $600 and African Americans $750. I don’t think they were looking for any Asians. Women and children were paid half of what the men got and illegals received $300 across the board. I think I was paid more than the other protesters because I was white and had taken classes in street fighting and boxing a few years back”

Horner said the group had a mandatory six-hour training class that had to be completed before protesting at Trump’s rally.

“During training we were taught chants to shout like ‘Dump Trump’ and ‘Trump Is A Racist’, things like that. We were told how to respond to anti-Trump comments too. If a Trump supporter said something about how great his wall will be, the Latinos in our group would say, ‘We’re just going to tunnel underneath it.’ They even gave me a shirt to wear at the rally which said ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ along with a sign to hold that said ‘Make America White Again’.”

The left’s rioters/protesters are not generally grassroots. Soros, Hillary’s campaign, and the DNC, as we know from Project Veritas, are using these paid political actors to destroy the opposition. It’s McCarthyism.

So why isn’t Soros in jail? He builds layers in between himself and the thugs which makes it difficult to nail him but this evil man is behind the riots and protests. One man with a lot of money and power can do a lot of damage. The media won’t report this. Even Fox won’t talk about George Soros except for O’Reilly and Hannity on occasion.