Vermont Democrats have proposed an abortion law that allows abortion at any time for any reason and strips away all of the infant’s rights. It is more extreme than the New York and Virginia laws.

The lawmakers didn’t even bother to pretend the late-term abortion is to protect a woman’s health. The law doesn’t mention health.

The baby will be born one way or the other and killing the child a moment from birth or immediately after was murder until recently. Most doctors will say it’s more dangerous to kill the baby as s/he is being born than to just give birth.

The General Assembly intends this act to safeguard the right to abortion in Vermont by ensuring that right is not denied, restricted, or infringed by a governmental entity.

Sec. 2. 18 V.S.A. Chapter 223 is added to read:

CHAPTER 223: REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS Subchapter 1. Freedom of Choice Act 11

§ 9493. INDIVIDUAL REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS 12

(a) Every individual has the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraception or sterilization.

(b) Every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, give birth to a child, or to have an abortion.

(c) A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus shall not have independent rights under Vermont law.

There is no mention of giving a reason for the abortion, even one so vague as the New York abortion law.

Under this bill, there would no longer be any requirements for ultrasounds or hospitals for women aborting in the second or third trimester.

It establishes a “fundamental right to abortion,” meaning an absolute right that cannot be infringed or restrained in any way.

As the woman is giving birth, she can tell the doctor to kill the baby.

And remember the uproar over Planned Parenthood selling baby body parts in 2017? That would be legal under this law. Planned Parenthood can officially open a baby body parts chop shop.

Trump’s not the Nazi, these people are budding Nazis.

The bill has 91 co-sponsors.

NOT EVERYONE AGREES WITH THIS LAW

Eight days after H.57 was introduced, the House Human Services Committee heard more opposition than support during two hours of testimony on Wednesday. Committee members have delayed a vote on the bill and scheduled a public hearing for Feb. 6 at the Statehouse.

Also, Gov. Phil Scott declined to support the bill as it’s currently written, though he did say he is “supportive of a woman’s right to choose.”

Well, what about the man’s right to protect his baby? If it is the case that men have no rights, men shouldn’t have to pay child support either since it’s only the woman’s choice.

No word from Senators Leahy or Sanders on this bill, but I think we all know what they think. Leftist Democrats love the idea.

The Democrat party is the party of death, felons, perversion, open borders, high taxes [theft], excessive regulations, banning guns, supporting Maduro, seizing private property, nationalizing industries, control, authoritarianism, communism, socialism, deceit, and irrationality.

Remember when this was murder?