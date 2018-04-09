Proposed Cali Bill Requires Fact-Checkers for Blogs, Videos, Photos, Texts

California State Senator and big Moonbat Dr. Richard Pan (far-left D-Sacramento) has proposed a new Orwellian bill now in committee. Titled the “Online False Information Act,” it will require anyone who posts news on the Internet to verify their information through “fact-checkers” before it’s posted online.

The fact-checkers would undoubtedly have to be government-approved or selected. In other words, they would be left-wingers.

This is where the left wants to take us. They want to regulate speech and align it with the “truth” as they define it. They will decide what is true or not true.

Leftist Senator Pan, who introduced the measure, believes the state must have direct control of the news. He believes they should manipulate mainstream news coverage. To him, if he disagrees with the news, it is “fake.” Pan will silence opposition and destroy the First Amendment if he can.

Doubting Thomas’s and Thomasina’s should read it for themselves.

According to the bill, the State will decide what is truth:

“Existing law prohibits a person, among others, from making or disseminating in any advertising device, or in any manner or means whatever, including over the Internet, any statement concerning real or personal property or services that is untrue or misleading, as specified.”

Every single blog, photos, videos, text messages and any presence on the Internet would have to use “fact checkers”:

“This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, Internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.”

It’s literally everything:

“‘social media’ means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.”

There would also be warning labels on those writings the State believes are false.

The bill does not explain who the “fact checkers” will be, but since it would be a California law, the State would undoubtedly have a list or establish their own department. Currently, Facebook uses left-wing fact checkers. They even receive funding from George Soros. The same leftists are fact checkers for Twitter and YouTube. See here, here, here, and here.

The CEO of social media giant Twitter, Jack Dorsey, is looking for a “new American civil war” to destroy Republicans and make California the “model” for the new USA. Therefore, you should take this all seriously.