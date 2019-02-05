Prosecutors Now Fishing Around President Trump’s Scottish Golf Courses

Prosecutors in Maryland are still hoping to find something on the President and are investigating the finances of the President’s Scottish golf courses. They are looking to prosecute him for the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

In December, the prosecutors subpoenaed documents related to properties controlled by DJT Holdings LLC, a UK-registered company that owns Trump’s hotel in Washington, DC, and resorts in places like Turnberry, Scotland. You can read the full filing at the bottom of this article.

The documents are part of an investigation into whether Trump still profits from his businesses.

It focuses on Trump International Washington, an old post office building in the U.S. capital that Trump converted into a luxury hotel in 2016.

RUSSIA AGAIN!

Democrats are questioning whether Moscow was financially involved in DJT Holdings, and base their suspicions on testimony by Christopher Steele, author of the infamous and discredited “Trump dossier.”

Simpson said the golf courses “don’t, on their face, show Russian involvement, but what they do show is enormous amounts of capital flowing into these projects from unknown sources and — or at least on paper it says it’s from the Trump Organization, but it’s hundreds of millions of dollars.”

They’re still fishing.

