Protest to Demand Illegals Get In-State Tuition That Citizens Don’t Get

According to Fox News [communist] groups that support in-state tuition rates for illegal alien students, DACA, and others, will hold a protest demanding North Carolina provide in-state tuition for illegals.

The illegals and their communist benefactors want a benefit that citizens from out-of-state don’t receive. The citizens from out-of-state will have to pay more than the illegals in-state who don’t even belong in our country.

The protest will show Mary and Joseph turned away at the inn by North Carolina politicians.

The protest is using Mary and Joseph fraudulently since they were not illegal aliens. Joseph was returning home to pay his taxes and there was no room at the inn.

Illegal aliens will be at the protest demanding this benefit. Some will be DACA, not all, but all are brazen and entitled.

Eighteen states now give this benefit to illegals and they want Governor Roy Cooper and legislators to make North Carolina number 19.

This is one of the many ways that illegal aliens are ‘welcomed’ to the U.S. illegally by Democrats.

The protest will be held today in front of the State Board of Education building in Raleigh.

The participating groups include communists: the state chapter of the NAACP [they should change their name to NAACCP to get ‘communist’ in the acronym]; the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign; Student Action with Farmworkers; El Pueblo and North Carolina Asian Americans Together.

America, why are you allowing this to happen? It is unsustainable with 50,000 illegals coming in per month.