Protesters Dressed as Bananas Show Up at Tucker’s House for a Big Fail!

As promised, Antifa went to Tucker Carlson’s home on Friday, appropriately dressed as bananas. These people are insane. As it turned out, it was a big failure. Only eight showed up! They didn’t have the success of the first protest where they terrified Tucker’s wife who was home alone.

One idiot woman even brought a small baby with her.

Antifa is the equivalent of the KKK on the left.

Their excuse for abusing the family and their neighbors is that ten years ago Tucker said naughty things on a shock jock show.

Protesters took turns with a bull horn as they discussed women’s rights and made comments about homosexuality and other topics.

The moonbats call him a racist, homophobe, misogynist, and whatever else they can think of. They call everyone on the right by the same names. These people are Stalinists or Hitlerian in their tactics.

Tucker Carlson is being smeared by a new generation of speech police for a new crime—refusing to give in to a small group of political activists, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Media Matters is trying to destroy the popular host by scaring off the advertisers. A total of 34 cowardly companies—by Media Matters’ count—have cut ties in recent months as a result of bullying by Media Matters. It’s not a problem. There is an endless list of companies who will be happy to advertise on his hit cable show.

Breitbart posted a video of the event:

It’s killing the left that Tucker keeps winning in the ratings battle.

Doing well is the best revenge. https://t.co/4izrYTNh3G — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 12, 2019

Tucker Carlson target of left-wing outrage machine because of ‘dominance’ of the ratings: Brit Humehttps://t.co/eycJlp3EG0 pic.twitter.com/mfq0oKOTT4 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 13, 2019