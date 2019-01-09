Psych Assoc Trashes Traditional Masculinity, Effeminate Lib Men Cheer

Intersectionality, privilege, and fourth wave feminism have taken over the American Psychological Association and that is not a good thing.

Dr. Ryon [not Ryan] McDermott helped draft new guidelines for the APA. He says, and we quote, “What is gender in the 2010s? It is no longer just this male-female binary. If we can change men, we can change the world.”

To him and his compatriots at the APA, it’s no longer a good thing for men to be virile, stoic, and competitive. That’s sad since that’s what most women like.

A masculine person is now a pig and it’s all based on a report of little substance.

MASCULINE MEN ARE MISOGYNISTS, HOMOPHOBES, BULLIES, AND HARASSERS?

New guidelines on men and boys from the APA claim “masculine ideology” is linked to misogyny, homophobia, bullying and sexual harassment, according to NBC News.

Psychologist Jared Skillings, the APA’s chief of professional practice, told NBC News the ideology “represents a set of characteristics that are unhealthy for men — men who are sexist or violent or don’t take care of themselves.”

Being a strong virile man was once coveted in post-Obama America. It is now to be avoided.

“The main thrust of the subsequent research is that traditional masculinity – marked by stoicism, competitiveness, dominance, and aggression – is, on the whole, harmful,” the APA said in a news release, according to NBC News.

“Traditional masculinity ideology has been shown to limit males’ psychological development, constrain their behavior, resulting in gender role strain and gender role conflict and negatively influence mental health and physical health,” the association warned.

The APA is now a Democrat political organization.

Effeminate men of the left must be thrilled. The war on white men and virile minority men unabashedly continues!

Watch: